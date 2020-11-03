Lady Lake to spend $26,500 on firm to lead search for new town manager

The Lady Lake Commission will spend $26,500 on a firm to the lead search for a new town manager.

The commission has agreed to enter into a contract with Colin Baenziger and Associates, a Daytona Beach Shores firm that specializes in municipal executive searches. The firm was chosen after a selection committee review the proposals which had been submitted.

The process was launched when Town Manager Kris Kollgaard, who led the town for more than a decade, announced that she would be stepping down. She found herself under intense scrutiny demanding the resignation of popular Police Chief Chris McKinstry. He had filed an age discrimination lawsuit against the town.

Thad Carroll is serving as interim town manager.