Tuesday, November 3, 2020
73.1 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Lady Lake to spend $26,500 on firm to lead search for new town manager

Meta Minton

The Lady Lake Commission will spend $26,500 on a firm to the lead search for a new town manager.

The commission has agreed to enter into a contract with Colin Baenziger and Associates, a Daytona Beach Shores firm that specializes in municipal executive searches. The firm was chosen after a selection committee review the proposals which had been submitted.

The process was launched when Town Manager Kris Kollgaard, who led the town for more than a decade, announced that she would be stepping down. She found herself under intense scrutiny demanding the resignation of popular Police Chief Chris McKinstry. He had filed an age discrimination lawsuit against the town.

Thad Carroll is serving as interim town manager.

Related Articles

Crime

Unlicensed driver arrested after spotted hauling trailer without taillights

An unlicensed driver was arrested after he was spotted hauling a trailer without taillights.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman with hefty criminal record nabbed after theft at Wal-Mart

A 25-year-old Summerfield woman with a hefty criminal background is back behind bars – just 18 days after her last trip to the Marion County Jail.
Read more
News

Truman Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance

The Truman Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance Saturday, Nov. 7.
Read more
News

Trump backers converge on busy Villages intersection with sign-waving rally

More than 250 fans of President Trump made quite a splash Monday morning during a sign-waving rally in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested after found passed out in golf cart with bottle of vodka

A Villager was arrested after she was found passed out in a golf cart with a bottle of vodka.
Read more
Health

Another local COVID-19 death as new cases identified in and around The Villages

Another local resident has died of COVID-19 as additional cases were reported Monday in and around The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Village of Hemingway couple’s son jailed after allegedly stalking woman

A Village of Hemingway couple’s son was arrested after allegedly stalking a woman.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Unlicensed driver arrested after spotted hauling trailer without taillights

An unlicensed driver was arrested after he was spotted hauling a trailer without taillights.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman with hefty criminal record nabbed after theft at Wal-Mart

A 25-year-old Summerfield woman with a hefty criminal background is back behind bars – just 18 days after her last trip to the Marion County Jail.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Pair Of Coyotes Near Cane Garden Country Club

This pair of coyotes was spotted near Cane Garden Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Eagle Taking Flight In Village Of Lake Deaton

This eagle just took flight from a tree in the Village of Lake Deaton. Thanks to Wendy Wright for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Foot Close Up

Check out the detail in this close up shot of an alligator's foot. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Personal responsibility

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident pleads with residents to show some personal responsibility when it comes to the spread of the Coronavirus.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

New restaurant hiring ahead of opening date in Lady Lake

Huey Magoo’s, the fast-growing chicken tenders brand, is hiring in anticipation of its opening date in Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Unlicensed driver arrested after spotted hauling trailer without taillights

An unlicensed driver was arrested after he was spotted hauling a trailer without taillights.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Dementia took a toll on actor Sean Connery

Actor Sean Connery, who this weekend died at age 90, achieved star status as James Bond, but fell victim to dementia. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Lady Lake to spend $26,500 on firm to lead search for new town manager

The Lady Lake Commission will spend $26,500 on a firm to the lead search for a new town manager.
Read more
Crime

Unlicensed driver arrested after spotted hauling trailer without taillights

An unlicensed driver was arrested after he was spotted hauling a trailer without taillights.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman with hefty criminal record nabbed after theft at Wal-Mart

A 25-year-old Summerfield woman with a hefty criminal background is back behind bars – just 18 days after her last trip to the Marion County Jail.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Personal responsibility

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident pleads with residents to show some personal responsibility when it comes to the spread of the Coronavirus.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Be on the lookout for driver who hit two bicyclists

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says we all need to be on the lookout for the driver of a white Mercedes who hit two bicyclists.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Daily Sun’s cessation of TV guide insert

A Village of Springdale resident joins the growing chorus of Villagers calling for the return of the weekly TV guide insert in The Villages Daily Sun. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Unlicensed driver arrested after spotted hauling trailer without taillights

An unlicensed driver was arrested after he was spotted hauling a trailer without taillights.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman with hefty criminal record nabbed after theft at Wal-Mart

A 25-year-old Summerfield woman with a hefty criminal background is back behind bars – just 18 days after her last trip to the Marion County Jail.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested after found passed out in golf cart with bottle of vodka

A Villager was arrested after she was found passed out in a golf cart with a bottle of vodka.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,762FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
73.1 ° F
75 °
71.6 °
53 %
2.9mph
20 %
Wed
76 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
77 °
Sun
72 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment