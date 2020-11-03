Longtime Fruitland Park Commissioner Gunter easily wins re-election bid

Longtime Fruitland Park Commissioner John Gunter was re-elected Tuesday night in a landslide victory.

Gunter, who has served on the city commission for 27 years, easily defeated challenger Andrew N. LoFaro. Gunter, who serves as vice mayor, garnered 461 votes (65.86 percent) to LoFaro’s 239 votes (34.14 percent).

Gunter learned of his victory on Tuesday night while he was out collecting his campaign signs.

“I want to thank the voters of Fruitland Park for having confidence in me,” he said.

Mayor Chris Cheshire said he’s looking forward to continuing to serve on the commission with his vice mayor.

“John has been serving the citizens of Fruitland Park faithfully for years and will continue to do so,” the mayor said. “He is truly a citizens representative, always putting what is right for our residents before anything else.”

Tuesday’s loss marks the second defeat in a local election for LoFaro, a Leesburg High School and Lake-Sumter State College graduate. He also failed in 2016 in a bid to unseat longtime Lady Lake Commissioner Tony Holden.

Cheshire and Chris Bell also will continue to serve the citizens of Fruitland Park in District 3 and District 5, respectively, as both ran unopposed.