Tuesday, November 3, 2020
74.1 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Michael Conlon

Staff Report

Michael Bernard Conlon

Surrounded by family, Michael B. Conlon, age 78, passed away on Friday, October 23rd at 2:15 pm at his home in the village of Rio Ranchero.

During Mr. Conlon’s 5-week battle with cancer he maintained his amazing sense of humor, and continually showed his unwavering love and concern for his wife Judy. Throughout the last weeks of his life, Michael continued to show his strength, perseverance and dignity and he passed his way.

Michael grew up in New York prior to enlisting in the Airforce in 1961. Following his tour, Michael began a life-long career in construction, specializing as a sheet metal mechanic in Local Union 28, New York. In 1983 Michael was instrumental in the restoring of the St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church organ in New York City. As mentioned in the New York Times, Sunday, October 9, 1983, Michael donated the ducts needed to reconstruct the organ and volunteered his time to restore the organ.

Prior to retiring, Michael was the Exalted Ruler for the Lyndhurst Elks Club from 1996-1997. Retiring at the age of 55, he moved to Port Charlotte, Florida. Michael served multiple tenures as President of the Charlotte Modelers Society. In 2009 Michael received the Lifetime Membership for the Charlotte Modeler’s Society in recognition of this prolific fund raising and dedication. Additionally, Michael was also named Commodore of the Port Charlotte Yacht Club that same year.

To be closer to family members, Michael and his wife Judy moved to The Villages in 2019. Michael was hard working, determined, tenacious with morals and very high standards. He worked hard, he played hard and his loved his family with all his being.

Michael is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy. His son and daughter, Dr. Steven Conlon and Kelly Conlon-White, their spouses Melissa Conlon and Mark White. And, his grandchildren and great grandchildren, John Cofrancesco (wife, Caitlyn; children Charlotte and Roger), Joseph Cofrancesco (wife, Christina), Kathryn Cofrancesco (fiancé, Thomas Evans), Andrew Conlon and James Conlon. Michael is also survived by his beloved sister, Janet Farrell and nephew Thomas Farrell (wife, Deborah).

A memorial service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warrior Foundation.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Albert Beckmann

Villager Al Beckmann enjoyed photography, golf, bocce, attending theater and playing games with his good friends and neighbors.
Read more
Obituaries

Patricia Ann Monahan-Cronin

Patricia Ann Monahan-Cronin enjoyed an active lifestyle and wonderful friends in The Villages.
Read more
Obituaries

Joan D. Slauson

Joan Slauson enjoyed her many friends and playing golf in The Villages.  She was an active member of Hope Lutheran Church and served as a communion assistant for several years at 11:30 AM service.
Read more
Obituaries

Francis James Hargraves Abeling

Francis Abeling enjoyed sports, was an avid bowler and golfer, and was known for his great sense of humor.
Read more
Obituaries

Jerrell Dees Brasher

Jerrell Brasher worked for Frito-Lay for 35 years, retiring in 2001. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Fruitland Park.
Read more
Obituaries

Barbara Jo Hatcher Sebekow

Barbara Sebekow was a graduate of Wildwood High School, class of 1971, and retired from Thomas Langley Medical Center in Sumterville as a pharmacy technician after many years of dedicated service.
Read more
Obituaries

David F. Moeller

Dave Moeller enjoyed playing cards, golfing, and playing cribbage. Singing was a passion of his and he was a member of the church choir and barbershop quartet.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Villager arrested after found passed out in golf cart with bottle of vodka

A Villager was arrested after she was found passed out in a golf cart with a bottle of vodka.
Read more
Health

Another local COVID-19 death as new cases identified in and around The Villages

Another local resident has died of COVID-19 as additional cases were reported Monday in and around The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Eagle Taking Flight In Village Of Lake Deaton

This eagle just took flight from a tree in the Village of Lake Deaton. Thanks to Wendy Wright for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Foot Close Up

Check out the detail in this close up shot of an alligator's foot. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Day At Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this beautiful day at Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Marissa Maulsby for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Be on the lookout for driver who hit two bicyclists

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says we all need to be on the lookout for the driver of a white Mercedes who hit two bicyclists.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

New restaurant hiring ahead of opening date in Lady Lake

Huey Magoo’s, the fast-growing chicken tenders brand, is hiring in anticipation of its opening date in Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager arrested after found passed out in golf cart with bottle of vodka

A Villager was arrested after she was found passed out in a golf cart with a bottle of vodka.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Dementia took a toll on actor Sean Connery

Actor Sean Connery, who this weekend died at age 90, achieved star status as James Bond, but fell victim to dementia. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Trump backers converge on busy Villages intersection with sign-waving rally

More than 250 fans of President Trump made quite a splash Monday morning during a sign-waving rally in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested after found passed out in golf cart with bottle of vodka

A Villager was arrested after she was found passed out in a golf cart with a bottle of vodka.
Read more
Health

Another local COVID-19 death as new cases identified in and around The Villages

Another local resident has died of COVID-19 as additional cases were reported Monday in and around The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Be on the lookout for driver who hit two bicyclists

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says we all need to be on the lookout for the driver of a white Mercedes who hit two bicyclists.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Daily Sun’s cessation of TV guide insert

A Village of Springdale resident joins the growing chorus of Villagers calling for the return of the weekly TV guide insert in The Villages Daily Sun. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Let the healing begin

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident looks forward to the beginning of the healing process after a divisive election.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager arrested after found passed out in golf cart with bottle of vodka

A Villager was arrested after she was found passed out in a golf cart with a bottle of vodka.
Read more
Crime

Village of Hemingway couple’s son jailed after allegedly stalking woman

A Village of Hemingway couple’s son was arrested after allegedly stalking a woman.
Read more
Crime

Woman arrested after allegedly stealing items from ex-husband’s grave

A woman was arrested after allegedly stealing items from her ex-husband’s grave.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,762FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
74.1 ° F
76 °
73 °
50 %
3.2mph
40 %
Tue
74 °
Wed
76 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
77 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment