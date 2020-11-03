Michael Conlon

Surrounded by family, Michael B. Conlon, age 78, passed away on Friday, October 23rd at 2:15 pm at his home in the village of Rio Ranchero.

During Mr. Conlon’s 5-week battle with cancer he maintained his amazing sense of humor, and continually showed his unwavering love and concern for his wife Judy. Throughout the last weeks of his life, Michael continued to show his strength, perseverance and dignity and he passed his way.

Michael grew up in New York prior to enlisting in the Airforce in 1961. Following his tour, Michael began a life-long career in construction, specializing as a sheet metal mechanic in Local Union 28, New York. In 1983 Michael was instrumental in the restoring of the St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church organ in New York City. As mentioned in the New York Times, Sunday, October 9, 1983, Michael donated the ducts needed to reconstruct the organ and volunteered his time to restore the organ.

Prior to retiring, Michael was the Exalted Ruler for the Lyndhurst Elks Club from 1996-1997. Retiring at the age of 55, he moved to Port Charlotte, Florida. Michael served multiple tenures as President of the Charlotte Modelers Society. In 2009 Michael received the Lifetime Membership for the Charlotte Modeler’s Society in recognition of this prolific fund raising and dedication. Additionally, Michael was also named Commodore of the Port Charlotte Yacht Club that same year.

To be closer to family members, Michael and his wife Judy moved to The Villages in 2019. Michael was hard working, determined, tenacious with morals and very high standards. He worked hard, he played hard and his loved his family with all his being.

Michael is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy. His son and daughter, Dr. Steven Conlon and Kelly Conlon-White, their spouses Melissa Conlon and Mark White. And, his grandchildren and great grandchildren, John Cofrancesco (wife, Caitlyn; children Charlotte and Roger), Joseph Cofrancesco (wife, Christina), Kathryn Cofrancesco (fiancé, Thomas Evans), Andrew Conlon and James Conlon. Michael is also survived by his beloved sister, Janet Farrell and nephew Thomas Farrell (wife, Deborah).

A memorial service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warrior Foundation.