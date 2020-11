To the Editor:

I do not understand the current practice of blaming others when one has not exercised good judgment concerning the guidelines for COVID 19. It’s so simple – wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. It’s an individual responsibility. If everyone would act responsibly we would see the number of new cases go down. Exercise good judgment or stop blaming others for the results we read about everyday.

Lois Philbrick

Village of Briar Meadow