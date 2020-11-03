Unlicensed driver arrested after spotted hauling trailer without taillights

An unlicensed driver was arrested after he was spotted hauling a trailer without taillights.

Alejandro Gonzalez-Ponce, 25, of Apopka, was driving a vehicle that was towing the trailer shortly after 5 a.m. Monday on U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of the Family Dollar store.

The Tlahuiltepa, Mexico native handed the police officer a Mexican passport and indicated he did not have a driver’s license.

He was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.