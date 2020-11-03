Wildwood continues to attract multi-family housing developments

The Keys at Wildwood, a 200-unit project, is planned west of U.S. 301 and north of County Road 466 in Oxford.

Special Magistrate Grant Watson recommended approval of a comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning about nine acres from commercial to high density residential at meetings Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. The city commission likely will vote on the amendment and rezoning later this month.

The development will be set back about 800 feet from the intersection of U.S. 301 and County Road 203.

An extension of city sewer and water services from about 760 feet south will be required.

The Keys at Wildwood is expected to add 31 elementary school students and 26 middle or high school students, which school officials said they could accommodate.

BD SP Sumter, the developer, is working with the Florida Department of Transportation on driveway placement.

The project is the latest Wildwood multi-family project unveiled recently.

Riverstone at Wildwood, about 400 feet west of U.S. 301 and 130 feet south of CR 466, would have 300 units on 22 acres.

That project is one of several near the southwest corner of the two roads. Other projects there include an Aldi food store, Wendy’s Restaurant and 11 commercial lots in the Oxford Pointe development.

A major expansion of Pepper Tree Apartments farther south on U.S. 301 would add 244 units and nearly double the size of the 300-unit complex built in 2011.

Watson Tuesday recommended approval of residential planned development zoning for Pepper Tree. Last month, the Wildwood City Commission voted to send a land-use amendment required for the project to the state for review before taking a final vote.