15-year-old arrested after rollover crash in stolen car in Fruitland Park

A 15-year-old was arrested after a rollover crash in a stolen car in Fruitland Park.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene of the crash at 11:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 5400 block of Twin Palms Road, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The stolen Volkswagen Passat had been traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed. A witness tried to stop the teen driver who was attempting to flee the scene. The witness was struck with a gun in the head by the teen and suffered a two-inch gash, which was treated at the scene by Lake EMS.

The teen, who was wearing a camouflage hoodie, was apprehended in the 5400 block of Royal Oak Drive.

He is facing charges of grand theft of an automobile and aggravated battery with a firearm.