20-year-old driver who was speeding arrested on DUI charge

A 20-year-old driver who was speeding on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 was arrested on a drunk driving charge in Lady Lake.

Christopher Scott Gue Jr. of Umatilla was caught on radar at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday traveling at 75 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of Lady Lake Discount Beverage. Gue had “glassy” eyes and slurred speech.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample. He resisted being place into the back of a patrol car and “started squirming,” the report said. He banged his head against the interior of the cage in the patrol car, leaving him with a small gash on his forehead. He was “uncooperative and argumentative the whole drive down to (the) Lake County Jail,” the arresting officer wrote in the report. Gue also refused to sign a citation.

The Boca Raton native was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, resisting arrest and failure to sign a citation. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,500 bond.