Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Home Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths as Sumter County tops 3,000 cases of virus

Larry D. Croom

Four more local residents – including a 100-year-old woman – have succumbed to COVID-19 as Sumter County surpassed 3,000 positive results and the tri-county area topped 23,000 cases of the deadly virus.

The latest fatalities all were residents of Lake County. They were identified Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 55-year-old woman who tested positive Sept. 24;
  • 100-year-old woman who tested positive Sept. 30;
  • 68-year-old man who tested positive Oct. 1; and
  • 75-year-old woman who tested positive Oct. 25.

Forty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 12 for a total of 857;
  • Leesburg up 17 for a total of 1,480;
  • Summerfield up four for a total of 456;
  • Lady Lake up three for a total of 391;
  • Fruitland Park up three for a total of 201;
  • Oxford up one for a total of 151; and
  • Belleview up one for a total of 404.

Sumter County is now reporting 3,009 cases – an increase of 18 from Tuesday to Wednesday – among 1,702 men, 1,281 women, 13 non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 211 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 779 in correctional facilities. There have been 87 deaths and 291 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 808 cases – an increase of 12 in a 24-hour period. Besides those mentioned above in Oxford, others have been identified in Coleman (691), Wildwood (470), Bushnell (354, 134 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 90 inmates and 44 staff members), Webster (111), Lake Panasoffkee (86), Center Hill (60), Sumterville (57) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (45). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 117 cases among 16 inmates and 101 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 23,045 – increase of 155
  • Men: 10,361
  • Women: 12,452
  • Non-residents: 99
  • People listed as unknown: 133
  • Deaths: 669
  • Hospitalizations: 2,118

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,947 – increase of 96
  • Men: 4,123
  • Women: 4,648
  • Non-residents: 62
  • People listed as unknown: 114
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 715
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 275
  • Deaths: 232
  • Hospitalizations: 744
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,244), Leesburg (1,480), Tavares (803), Eustis (717) and Mount Dora (681). The Villages also is reporting 42 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 11,089 – increase of 41
  • Men: 4,536
  • Women: 6,523
  • Non-residents: 24
  • People listed as unknown: 6
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,102
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,248
  • Deaths: 350
  • Hospitalizations: 1,083
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,394), Summerfield (456), Belleview (404), Dunnellon (392) and Citra (199). The Villages is reporting seven cases. A total of 1,425 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (107) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 821,123 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 4,423 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 810,256 are residents. A total of 51,563 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 24,502 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 17,131 deaths and 49,889 people have been hospitalized.

