Jerry Thomas Taylor, 71, of The Villages, FL passed away October 30, 2020, from complications of ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Karla Taylor, his daughter Amanda Williams and her husband Mike, their three daughters, Alexa, Emma and Kylie, his daughter Ashley Taylor, his step-daughter Kristin Jablonski and her sons, Logan and Carson. Surviving are also his siblings Donna Marshalek, Pearl Harms, Mary Taylor, Phil Taylor, Carol Wagner and Randy Taylor all of the Harrisburg PA area, as well as numerous nieces, nephew, and friends.

Jerry was born in Mechanicsburg, PA in 1949 to parents Peryl and Mary Taylor. After graduation from East Pennsboro High School, Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, and after serving in Alaska, Hawaii, and North Carolina for four years, he left the service as a Sergeant.

Jerry began his career with the Federal government shortly after his time with the Air Force ended. He worked his way up to having a rewarding career with the Department of Defense’s Transportation Division before he retired in 2010. His love for sports started in school with baseball. After high school he went on to play softball for a team while stationed in the Air Force, as well as various teams in the Harrisburg area when he returned home. And then he found a new hobby, Golf. He was a member of the Harrisburg Country Club for many years and had maintained the friendships he made there even after moving to Florida.

After moving to The Villages in 2016 with Karla, he easily found some fellow golfers. Jerry could be found on the golf course several times a week and at the driving range the other days, or watching golf on TV. He also loved horse racing which he enjoyed at Hollywood Casino in Harrisburg, PA and Oxford Downs in FL.

Jerry and Karla loved to travel and recently returned from a lovely trip to England and France. His favorite part of that trip was meeting up with fellow Villagers, Keith and Leslie Wilkinson who live in Epping, England. Jerry loved playing golf, cooking dinner, swimming and hanging out at his home pool listening to his favorite Rock bands. One of his greatest joys was watching his granddaughters’ sports activities and scholastic accomplishments as well as being very proud of his daughters’ educational and career accomplishments.

Plans for a Celebration of Life will be held in Harrisburg PA and the Villages, FL, both to be set at a later date.