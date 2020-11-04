Lady Lake Christmas Parade will follow CDC guidelines

The Lady Lake Christmas Parade will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 on Old Dixie Highway.

This year, the Town of Lady Lake will be hosting the traditional-style Christmas parade with a “Plan B” of a static parade (parade is stationary with drive-by spectators) depending on the progress of COVID-19 in the community.

The town will be asking all entries and spectators to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

For more information or to receive an application, contact Mike Burske at [email protected] or call (352) 430-0451.