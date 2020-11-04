Wednesday, November 4, 2020
My mother misses Daily Sun’s TV guide insert

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I just wanted to let you know my mom and her neighbor also miss The Villages Daily Sun’s weekly television guide. The change has been frustrating for them. Planning their schedule and recordings has become frustrating. Doing it once on a specific evening made sense to them and allowing them to plan was important. TV and the paper are both key parts of their days. Please consider bringing it back. For all you know, some readers may have been getting the newspaper just for the TV guide. It is the only source that I know of. Perhaps the newspaper is losing subscribers and they do not even know it. Just a thought. Thank you.

Sheryl Walsh

