Summerfield woman jailed after giving sheriff’s deputy her mother’s driver’s license

A Summerfield woman was jailed Monday night after she was spotted driving in Del Webb Spruce Creek without a seat belt.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy stopped a gray Nissan Altima being driven by 52-year-old Regina Weitlauf in the 12300 block of Del Webb Boulevard. She said she was going to a nearby park to walk her dog and provided the deputy with a driver’s license containing the name Judi Ewell. When asked, she gave the same name and birthday as those listed on the license, a sheriff’s office report states.

The deputy reported that the photo on the license didn’t look like Weitlauf and after a thorough investigation, her true identity was revealed. After being read her rights, Weitlauf admitted to providing a false name. She said the driver’s license she gave the deputy belonged to her mother and she used it because she didn’t have a valid driver’s license, the report says.

Weitlauf, who lives at 14352 S.E. 59th Ave. in Summerfield, was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with providing false identification to law enforcement and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license. She was released early Tuesday morning on $1,500 bond and her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.