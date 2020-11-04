Villagers should pay attention even though risk to pets considered low

It appears that the virus that causes COVID-19 can spread from people to animals in some situations. The Centers for Disease Control is aware of a small number of pets worldwide, including cats and dogs, reported to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, mostly after close contact with people with COVID-19. Learn what you should do if you have pets.

Based on the limited information available to date, the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low.

However, we know that here in The Villages, our pets are more like family. Many Villagers, because of age and pre-existing conditions are at a higher risk for contracting the Coronavirus.

Treat pets as you would other human family members – do not let pets interact with people outside the household.

If a person inside the household becomes sick, isolate that person from everyone else, including pets.