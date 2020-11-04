Villages couple’s daughter performs National Anthem before NFL game

A Villages couple’s daughter received a special honor recently when she was chosen to sing the National Anthem prior to a National Football League game.

Dr. Alexandra Cesare, whose parents, Dr. Michael and Teresa Cesare, live in the Village of Pinellas, performed the Star Spangled Banner virtually before the Oct. 18 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens. The game, which was won by the Ravens, 30-28, was designated as Crucial Catch, a joint program between the NFL and the American Cancer Society to raise awareness for cancer prevention.

More than 10,000 auditions to perform the National Anthem were submitted, with eight finalists selected – one for each home game. Cesare, who is a second year anesthesiology resident at Vanderbilt Medical Center, performed at the third home game of the season for the Eagles.

