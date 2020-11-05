83-year-old Villager released from jail on his own recognizance

An 83-year-old Villager has been released from jail on his own recognizance.

Morris Hirsch Wolff, of the Village of Mallory Square, was released at 7:16 p.m. Wednesday from the Sumter County Detention Center. He had appeared earlier in the day in Sumter County Court before Judge Paul Militello who made the decision to release Wolff.

He had been lodged at the jail following his arrest on a charge of trespassing Oct. 23 at Palmer Legends Country Club in The Villages, from which he had been banned.

Wolff is already on felony probation through 2022. He was placed on probation last year on charges of practicing law without a license, resisting arrest, trespassing and battery on a person over the age of 65. Special conditions of his probation include a ban on owning a gun and random drug screenings.

An attorney representing Wolff previously claimed his client is “suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.” A woman with whom Wolff resides in the Village of Mallory Square had pleaded with a judge to release Wolff, who twice has been arrested at the Tierra Del Sol tennis courts. Wolff had been accused of misrepresenting himself during a meeting at the Millhorn Law Firm in The Villages. He was later arrested on a charge of trespassing after showing up at the law firm, from which he had been banned.

Wolff was convicted of family abuse in 1999 in Hawaii and disorderly conduct in 1991 in Georgia.