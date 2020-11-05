A Divided America

To the Editor:

Our country has been divided for many years by many groups. There is the Black Caucus, the Hispanic Caucus, Southern Poverty Center, Proud Boys, Antifa, ACLU, BLM, just to name a few.

Congress needs to be the first to change this travesty by eliminating any reference to race or ancestry within its membership. Organizations, if they are to exist, must be made to recognize all people or be spoken of as a danger to America. Last, no more hyphens. We are the American people; where our forefathers came from has absolutely no bearing on us, nor does how or from where they got here. To the rest of the World we are American, let us stand together that way, only than will our problems be solved.

Sally Dilks

Village of Sabal Chase