To the Editor:

Of all the times that people have so little to do but watch television and The Villages Daily Sun took away their lifeline, the TV guide insert.

Would really like to know who had the lack of brains to decide that, especially at such a crucial time.

This is a community of seniors many of whom do not own a computer or know how to use it if they do. They cannot get the information.

Diana Socha

Lakeside Landings