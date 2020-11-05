Joe Eugene Linn, retired Naval Officer, 92 of Lady Lake, FL passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born December 9, 1927 to Eugene and Claramonde Cochran Linn.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Huntsman Linn and his 2 brothers Jack and Major Linn. He is survived by his 4 daughters Jo Eme, Jayne Linn, Joan Winkler, Jean Toone and his sister Norma Jean Hale. Joe had eleven nieces and nephews, was the grandfather of 11 and the great grandfather of many.

During the course of his military career, he was involved in photo interpretation and Naval reconnaissance. After his retirement from the Navy, he continued as a civilian with the Naval Intelligence Division in Suitland, Maryland. He awed us with his many recounts of his experiences while in the Navy, loved to sing and play the guitar and those memories will live forever in our hearts and minds.

Joe was a man of great integrity, humility and charisma and was admired by all who met him. He will be loved forever and dearly missed.

Memorial services will be held at the American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you remember him with a smile. If you would like to donate something, please do it in his name, to any military organization of your choice.