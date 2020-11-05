Local Italian restaurant shut down after discovery of roach and rodent activity

A local Italian restaurant was shut down after the discovery of roach and rodent activity.

Big Bob’s Restaurant and Pizza at 12909 E. Hwy. 25 in Ocklawaha was shut down Oct. 29 when an health inspector found evidence of rodent burrowing and nesting, according to an inspection report on file with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Nearly 40 rodent droppings were discovered near a server station, under an ice machine and under a dish machine in the kitchen. Four rodent droppings were found on a platter located on a shelf. There were holes in the ceiling and walls indicating rodent activity.

There were live roaches in the restaurant, including one killed by a manager in the presence of the health inspector. That roach was found in a sanitizer bucket. There were several roach egg sacks located on the floor under the ice machine.

A restaurant employee was spotted touching ready-to-eat food with her bare hands. She also touched buttered bread with her bare hands to wrap in aluminum foil for future use.

The inspector also found several temperature violations with regards to food including lasagna.