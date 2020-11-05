Man with Guatemalan passport arrested after caught driving without license

A man with a Guatemalan passport was arrested after he was caught driving without a license in Wildwood.

Santiago Maucelio Soliz Saucedo, 34, of Ocala, had been driving a 2010 Dodge passenger car when he was pulled over at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday on Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He initially only identified himself as “Juan,” but eventually turned over a Guatemalan passport and consular ID.

He said he has lived in Florida for two years and has not obtained a Florida driver’s license.

He was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.