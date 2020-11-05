VCCDD to spend $1 million to buy fuel depot from Developer’s company

The Village Center Community Development District will consider spending $1 million to purchase a fuel depot from a company owned by the Developer.

The 2.35 acres of property is located at 8560 NE 44th Drive in Wildwood, over the railroad tracks and in no way contiguous to any property in The Villages. It has multiple fuel tanks and is utilized as a fueling station for Rainey Construction.

Rainey Construction Land Company LLC, which is headquartered at the Morse family offices at 3619 Kiessel Road at Brownwood, is hoping to sell the property to the District. The Developer purchased the construction company from longtime friend Ike Rainey in 2018. Rainey turned around and spent millions of dollars in 2019 to purchase the plush horse farm, Padua Stables, on U.S. 301 in Summerfield.

The District would use the Wildwood fuel depot “to purchase fuel in bulk through the procurement process allowing the District Government to achieve less expensive fuel rates by purchasing in bulk or even off of the State contract,” Deputy District Manager Kenneth Blocker wrote in a memo.

In addition, the District could enter into an interlocal agreement with North Sumter County Utility Dependent District for fuel for Sumter Sanitation trash trucks, “thereby extending the economies of scale in purchasing bulk fuel,” Blocker said in the memo.

The potential purchase will be discussed when the VCCDD Board of Supervisors meets at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center.

Rainey’s friendship with Mark Morse is legendary, thanks in part to their arrests after 2007 and 2008 misadventures at a ranch in Montana. Rainey was accused of killing two elk, then removing only the head from one elk and allowing the meat from both carcasses to rot.