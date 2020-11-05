Wildwood woman with checkered legal past nabbed on probation violation

A 35-year-old Wildwood woman who once lost her driver’s license due to unpaid parking tickets and was arrested on drug charges is back behind bars in the Marion County Jail.

Michelle Leigh Kennedy, who lives at 8563 N. U.S. 301 and has been labeled as a habitual traffic offender, was jailed early Tuesday morning after being arrested by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy for violating her probation on a previous charge of driving while license revoked. She was booked into the Marion County Jail and is being held on no bond. She is due in court Dec. 17 at 8:30 a.m. to answer to the charge, jail records show.

Kennedy is no stranger to the legal system. In fact, she’s been held in the Marion County Jail 11 times since January 2010 on a litany of charges.

Kennedy also was arrested in August 2014 by a Sumter sheriff’s deputy after she was pulled over on State Road 44. The deputy had noticed that the tag on her Honda belonged on a homemade trailer and a computer check revealed a long list of unpaid traffic tickets that had resulted in the suspension of her driver’s license.

When the deputy was placing Kennedy, who lived in Fruitland Park at the time, in the back seat of his patrol car, she admitted to having a “meth pipe” in her purse. The substance in the pipe tested positive for methamphetamine, according to an arrest report.