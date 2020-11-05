Woman who had been drinking at bar jailed in alleged attack on man friend

A woman who had been drinking at a bar was arrested in an alleged attack on a man friend.

Breanna Nicole Murphy, 26, of Wildwood, was arrested Wednesday night on a charge of battery after twice biting the man on his shoulder and scratching his neck, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses said Murphy and her man friend had been drinking in a bar before arriving at a residence where they got into a verbal altercation. They said Murphy scratched the man’s neck until it bled and bit him twice.

The man also had a lump on his forehead, but told deputies he did not know how the injury had occurred, the report said. He denied that Murphy had caused the injury.

The Georgia native was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.