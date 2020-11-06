6 more local COVID-19 deaths as cases continue to rise in and around The Villages

Six more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as new cases continue to mount in and around The Villages.

Two of the latest fatalities were in Lake County, one was in Sumter County and three were in Marion County. The only information provided by the Florida Department of Health was about the two Lake County victims, who were identified as an 84-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 17 and an 87-year-old man who tested positive Sept. 29.

Thirty new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up five for a total of 867;

Leesburg up eight for a total of 1,502;

Wildwood up five for a total 477;

Summerfield up five for a total of 465;

Fruitland Park up four for a total of 208;

Lady Lake up one for a total of 397;

Oxford up one for a total of 152;

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up one for a total of 46.

Sumter County is now reporting 3,047 cases – an increase of 21 from Thursday to Friday – among 1,724 men, 1,293 women, 13 non-residents and 17 people listed as unknown. A total of 224 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 788 in correctional facilities. There have been 88 deaths and 298 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 818 cases – an increase of five in a 24-hour period. Besides those mentioned above, other cases in Sumter County have been identified in Coleman (700), Bushnell (355, 135 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 90 inmates and 45 staff members), Webster (113), Lake Panasoffkee (86), Center Hill (60) and Sumterville (57). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 126 cases among 23 inmates and 103 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 23,355 – increase of 122

Men: 10,499

Women: 12,608

Non-residents: 104

People listed as unknown: 144

Deaths: 679

Hospitalizations: 2,148

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 9,103 – increase of 56

Men: 4,194

Women: 4,723

Non-residents: 65

People listed as unknown: 121

Cases in long-term care facilities: 724

Cases in correctional facilities: 275

Deaths: 236

Hospitalizations: 761

Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,289), Leesburg (1,502), Tavares (810), Eustis (730) and Mount Dora (691). The Villages also is reporting 42 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 11,205 – increase of 45

Men: 4,581

Women: 6,592

Non-residents: 26

People listed as unknown: 6

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,114

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,249

Deaths: 355

Hospitalizations: 1,089

Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,473), Summerfield (465), Belleview (404), Dunnellon (396) and Citra (201). The Villages is reporting seven cases. A total of 1,425 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (107) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told Florida is reporting 832,625 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 5,245 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 821,526 are residents. A total of 51,970 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 24,681 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 17,224 deaths and 50,265 people have been hospitalized.