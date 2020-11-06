Friday, November 6, 2020
Home Health

6 more local COVID-19 deaths as cases continue to rise in and around The Villages

Larry D. Croom

Six more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as new cases continue to mount in and around The Villages.

Two of the latest fatalities were in Lake County, one was in Sumter County and three were in Marion County. The only information provided by the Florida Department of Health was about the two Lake County victims, who were identified as an 84-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 17 and an 87-year-old man who tested positive Sept. 29.

Thirty new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up five for a total of 867;
  • Leesburg up eight for a total of 1,502;
  • Wildwood up five for a total 477;
  • Summerfield up five for a total of 465;
  • Fruitland Park up four for a total of 208;
  • Lady Lake up one for a total of 397;
  • Oxford up one for a total of 152;
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up one for a total of 46.

Sumter County is now reporting 3,047 cases – an increase of 21 from Thursday to Friday – among 1,724 men, 1,293 women, 13 non-residents and 17 people listed as unknown. A total of 224 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 788 in correctional facilities. There have been 88 deaths and 298 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 818 cases – an increase of five in a 24-hour period. Besides those mentioned above, other cases in Sumter County have been identified in Coleman (700), Bushnell (355, 135 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 90 inmates and 45 staff members), Webster (113), Lake Panasoffkee (86), Center Hill (60) and Sumterville (57). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 126 cases among 23 inmates and 103 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 23,355 – increase of 122
  • Men: 10,499
  • Women: 12,608
  • Non-residents: 104
  • People listed as unknown: 144
  • Deaths: 679
  • Hospitalizations: 2,148

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,103 – increase of 56
  • Men: 4,194
  • Women: 4,723
  • Non-residents: 65
  • People listed as unknown: 121
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 724
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 275
  • Deaths: 236
  • Hospitalizations: 761
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,289), Leesburg (1,502), Tavares (810), Eustis (730) and Mount Dora (691). The Villages also is reporting 42 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 11,205 – increase of 45
  • Men: 4,581
  • Women: 6,592
  • Non-residents: 26
  • People listed as unknown: 6
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,114
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,249
  • Deaths: 355
  • Hospitalizations: 1,089
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,473), Summerfield (465), Belleview (404), Dunnellon (396) and Citra (201). The Villages is reporting seven cases. A total of 1,425 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (107) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told Florida is reporting 832,625 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 5,245 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 821,526 are residents. A total of 51,970 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 24,681 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 17,224 deaths and 50,265 people have been hospitalized.

News

Ocklawaha driver seriously injured in crash that claims life of Dunnellon man

An Ocklawaha driver was seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon that claimed the life of a Dunnellon man.
Crime

Man jailed after grandpa finds him hiding in granddaughter’s bedroom

A 20-year-old man was arrested after a grandfather found him hiding in his granddaughter’s bedroom.
Crime

Wildwood man arrested after altercation over allegation of cheating

A Wildwood man was arrested after an altercation over an allegation of cheating.
News

POA apologizes for abrupt cancellation of shredding event

The Property Owners Association’s shredding event which had been scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14 at Lowe’s home improvement at Trailwinds Plaza on County Road 466A in Wildwood has been canceled.
News

Sumter sheriff launches program to help locate Alzheimer’s/dementia patients

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new program to help safely locate residents with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia who may wander from a safe location.
News

American Legion Post 18 presents awards to Wildwood Elementary students

American Legion Post 18 of Wildwood recently presented special awards to Wildwood Elementary School students who participated in a coloring contest.
Golf

Village of Tamarind Grove resident gets fourth hole-in-one

A Village of Tamarind Grove man got his fourth hole-in-one on Hole #9 at the Lowlands Executive Golf Course in the Village of Marsh Bend. If you get a hole-in-one, share the news with us at [email protected]
