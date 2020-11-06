Man jailed after grandpa finds him hiding in granddaughter’s bedroom

A 20-year-old man was arrested after a grandfather found him hiding in his granddaughter’s bedroom.

The grandfather contacted law enforcement Wednesday afternoon after he suspected the man, who had previously been trespassed from the home, was hiding in the bedroom of his granddaughter in his home in the 700 block of Smith Street, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

The juvenile granddaughter emerged from the bedroom and claimed William Otto Webber Jr. of Fruitland Park was not in the room and she did not know of his whereabouts.

An officer stepped into the bedroom and “observed a large pile of blankets moving in the closet.” Webber apologized.

The Illinois native was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.