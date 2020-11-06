Friday, November 6, 2020
Ocklawaha driver seriously injured in crash that claims life of Dunnellon man

Meta Minton

An Ocklawaha driver was seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon that claimed the life of a Dunnellon man.

The 46-year-old Ocklawaha man had been driving a pickup at 12:30 p.m. which was westbound on State Road 20 in Alachua County when it collided with a sedan driven by the 22-year-old Dunnellon man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He was transported to UF Health Shands in Gainesville where he was pronounced dead.

A 21-year-old man from Beverly Hills who had been a passenger in the Dunnellon man’s car suffered critical injuries in the crash.

A 25-year-old Ocklawaha man who had been a passenger in the pickup escaped with minor injuries.

The westbound lanes of State Road 20 were closed for several hours due to the accident. This crash is still currently under investigation.

All of the men had been wearing seat belts, the report noted.

Due to a policy change announced by the FHP earlier this year, the identification of the individuals involved in accidents is no longer being released.

Man jailed after grandpa finds him hiding in granddaughter’s bedroom

A 20-year-old man was arrested after a grandfather found him hiding in his granddaughter’s bedroom.
Wildwood man arrested after altercation over allegation of cheating

A Wildwood man was arrested after an altercation over an allegation of cheating.
POA apologizes for abrupt cancellation of shredding event

The Property Owners Association’s shredding event which had been scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14 at Lowe’s home improvement at Trailwinds Plaza on County Road 466A in Wildwood has been canceled.
Sumter sheriff launches program to help locate Alzheimer’s/dementia patients

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new program to help safely locate residents with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia who may wander from a safe location.
American Legion Post 18 presents awards to Wildwood Elementary students

American Legion Post 18 of Wildwood recently presented special awards to Wildwood Elementary School students who participated in a coloring contest.
Village of Tamarind Grove resident gets fourth hole-in-one

A Village of Tamarind Grove man got his fourth hole-in-one on Hole #9 at the Lowlands Executive Golf Course in the Village of Marsh Bend. If you get a hole-in-one, share the news with us at [email protected]
89-year-old Villager arrested in bicycle hit-and-run crash

An 89-year-old Villager has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that injured two bicyclists in The Villages.
