Ocklawaha driver seriously injured in crash that claims life of Dunnellon man

An Ocklawaha driver was seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon that claimed the life of a Dunnellon man.

The 46-year-old Ocklawaha man had been driving a pickup at 12:30 p.m. which was westbound on State Road 20 in Alachua County when it collided with a sedan driven by the 22-year-old Dunnellon man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He was transported to UF Health Shands in Gainesville where he was pronounced dead.

A 21-year-old man from Beverly Hills who had been a passenger in the Dunnellon man’s car suffered critical injuries in the crash.

A 25-year-old Ocklawaha man who had been a passenger in the pickup escaped with minor injuries.

The westbound lanes of State Road 20 were closed for several hours due to the accident. This crash is still currently under investigation.

All of the men had been wearing seat belts, the report noted.

Due to a policy change announced by the FHP earlier this year, the identification of the individuals involved in accidents is no longer being released.