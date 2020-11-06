POA apologizes for abrupt cancellation of shredding event

The Property Owners Association’s shredding event which had been scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14 at Lowe’s home improvement at Trailwinds Plaza on County Road 466A in Wildwood has been canceled.

The POA said the event was “abruptly cancelled due to the land owner’s wishes.”

The event was a huge success when it was originated in 2018 at Lowe’s. The POA planned a followup shredding event in October 2019, but it was canceled due to an approaching tropical storm.

“The POA apologies for this last-minute notice and regrets any inconvenience this has caused,” the group said.