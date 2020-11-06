Wildwood man arrested after altercation over allegation of cheating

A Wildwood man was arrested after an altercation over an allegation of cheating.

A woman told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies that she came home on Halloween after taking her children trick or treating and found 41-year-old Cleveland Monroe with another woman, according to an arrest report. She said she was standing on the front steps of their mobile home when Monroe became enraged and pushed her down, causing her to scrape her knee on the gravel. She was “very upset and crying” when deputies arrived on the scene. Monroe had already fled.

Deputies found him at 2:30 a.m. Friday and arrested him on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $5,000.