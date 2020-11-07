Saturday, November 7, 2020
Home Obituaries

Bernard Corrigan

Staff Report

Bernie Corrigan

Bernard “Bernie” Corrigan, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was 84. He was born February 6, 1936 to Bernard and Mary Corrigan in Riverdale, Bronx, NY.

Bernie is survived by the love of his life of Cheri, married 53 years on November 11, 1967; brother Thomas (Bernadette); his 4 sons BT (Betsy), Thomas (Mary Beth), Sean (Caroline), and Mike; 9 grandchildren Ryan, Paige, Brooke, Sean, Sarah, Aidan, Matthew, Elizabeth, and Ryan.

He was preceded in death by his parents Mary and Bernard; his sister Helen.

Bernie went to St. Margaret’s grammar school in the Bronx and attended Gorton High School in Yonkers, NY. He attended Iona College in New Rochelle, NY. He was a proud veteran of The United States Army. Bernie was proudly retired from the NYPD as a Detective with the Manhattan Homicide Task Force. He moved in 1977 to Satellite Beach, FL where, in 1978 he banded together with fellow NYPD retirees to form the first 10-13 club which started in Brevard County, FL. The club was incorporated as the 10-13 Club with Bernie as the first President. Missing his New York and his NY Giants he moved back to NY and later returned to Florida moving to The Villages.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.  In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, act.alz.org/donate.

Bernie was proud of his family’s Irish roots and had great sense of humor. He will be deeply missed.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Raymond Harrie Sorg

For over 40 years, Ray Sorg owned two businesses in Rochester, NY, and retired to Del Webb 22 years ago.  He and his wife, Linda, traveled the world on over 70 cruises. 
Read more
Obituaries

Jay S. Avery

Jay Avery enjoyed traveling throughout Europe. His favorite destinations revolved around World War II and castles.  He was an avid golfer and woodworker. 
Read more
Obituaries

James Benton Johnson

After a long and successful career with NASA in Texas and Florida, JJ Johnson retired to The Villages.
Read more
Obituaries

William T. Perry

Bill Perry will be remembered as a kind, compassionate, and humble man who devoted himself to his family and Church.
Read more
Obituaries

Charles Bobay

Chuck Bobay enjoyed golfing, pickleball, gathering with friends, playing games, and reading books. He organized golf leagues in The Villages and was active in his community.
Read more
Obituaries

Robert E. Pasquarella

Bob Pasquarella was adept at all racquet sports from ping pong to pickle ball, but his true love was golf.
Read more
Obituaries

Edward Gassler

Ed Gassler enjoyed golf, archery and many close new friendships in The Villages.
Read more
