New Amberwood and Oakleigh practice green available for play on Monday

The new practice green at the Amberwood and Oakleigh Executive Golf Courses will open on Monday, Nov. 9.
This USGA profile green will provide a 3,000-square-foot putting surface for golfers to practice on.
Writers League of The Villages staging online sale in lieu of annual Book Expo
The Writers League of The Villages is preparing to hold its first online Holiday Book Bonanza.
Sponsors sought for Angel Tree to help kids living in Ocala National Forest
Friends of SoZo Kids Inc. is seeking donors to sponsor about 150 children living in poverty in the Ocala National Forest in its fourth-annual Angel Tree drive.
Village of Santo Domingo man gets fourth hole-in-one
A Village of Santo Domingo man got his fourth hole-in-one at Walnut Grove Executive Golf Course. If you get a hole-in-one, share the news with us at [email protected]
Sumter County to pay nearly $50 million for regional roads in Villages of Southern Oaks
Sumter County will pay nearly $50 million plus unspecified costs on several projects for regional roads in the Villages of Southern Oaks, according to road agreements.
Villager jailed after Facebooking woman and following her to restaurant
A Villager was jailed after allegedly Facebooking a woman and following her to a restaurant.
Alligator On Early Morning Swim At Fenney Nature Trail
This alligator was on an early morning swim at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Roseate Spoonbill And Snowy Egret At Hogeye Pathway
This roseate spoonbill and snowy egret were spotted at Hogeye Pathway. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Full Moon Setting Over Lake Sumter On Halloween Morning
This full moon was setting over Lake Sumter on Halloween morning. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Not enough motorized carts for handicapped shoppers
A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, claims a local grocery store does not have enough motorized carts to accommodate those who need them.
New restaurant hiring ahead of opening date in Lady Lake
Huey Magoo’s, the fast-growing chicken tenders brand, is hiring in anticipation of its opening date in Lady Lake Commons.
We offer congratulations to local supervisors of elections for job well done
With some voting jurisdictions across the country still struggling to report election results, the three supervisors of elections in the tri-county area should be commended for stellar performances on Election Night.
Letters to the Editor
Daily Sun can afford to bring back TV guide insert
A Village of Pennecamp resident says that there is plenty of advertising in The Villages Daily Sun newspaper that could help pay for the return of the TV guide insert. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor
Vermin in restaurants
A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that restaurants should take greater steps to control vermin and pests. In a Letter to the Editor, she makes the case that Floridians should have complete access to restaurant inspection reports.
