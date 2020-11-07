Saturday, November 7, 2020
Resident of The Villages jailed after skipping court date

Meta Minton

DaShawn Oxendine

A resident of The Villages was jailed after skipping a court date.

DaShawn Oxendine, 23, who lives at 1014 Dustin Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages, was booked Wednesday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a pair of warrants charging him with failure to appear. He was booked at the jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.

He had been arrested in September near the Wawa service station in Oxford when he was pulled over for an expired registration, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During the traffic stop, Oxendine admitted his license was suspended. He had been arrested in June by Lady Lake police for driving on a suspended license.

During the traffic stop at Wawa, a deputy “detected a strong odor of marijuana.” The deputy noticed an “aftermarket radio” in the center of the dashboard had been installed improperly. A small piece of paper folded behind the radio contained heroin. Marijuana was also found in the car.

Oxendine is facing charges of possession of marijuana, possession of heroin and driving while license suspended.

