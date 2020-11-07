Trump backers plan massive golf cart parade and financial support for embattled president

Mainstream media outlets may have declared Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election Saturday but that won’t stop supporters of President Donald Trump from gathering Sunday for a massive golf cart parade to show their support – both through enthusiasm and money – for the embattled leader.

Members of Trump Team 2020 Florida, Villagers for Trump, The Republican Club of The Villages and the Republican Federated Women are staging the event to show support for Trump and thank him for fighting for Americans for the past four years.

“It’s now our turn to show that we are fighting for him!!” said an email from Suzanne Days, president of the local chapter of Trump Team 2020 Florida.

The theme of Sunday’s event will be “Support Trump, let’s roll!” All supporters of the president are encouraged to take part in the parade, which will begin at 3 p.m. from the parking lot of the Creekside Care Center at 1050 Old Camp Rd., which is located across from Barnes & Noble in Lake Sumter Landing. Participants are encouraged to arrive at 2 p.m. to enjoy patriotic music provided by The DeSoto Divas.

Those taking part in the parade, which will pass through Lake Sumter Landing Market Square and then travel to Brownwood Paddock Square, are being asked to decorate their golf carts with political signs, flags, banners and patriotic colors. Participants are encouraged to wear their club shirts, Trump gear and/or red, white and blue clothing. Trump gear also will be on sale at the event.

Days said the parade will show Trump that his supporters in The Villages “are fighting with him to protect our constitutional right to an honest and transparent election.” Club members also will be collecting donations to help the president pay for his legal challenges against election results in several states.

Trump has enjoyed a huge level of support from The Villages and surrounding communities. The president wowed thousands during an Oct. 23 rally at The Villages Polo Fields. Members of Villagers for Trump staged a recent golf cart parade and a sign-waving event to show their support for the president. And in the Nov. 3 election, he picked up 67.77 percent of the vote in Sumter County to Biden’s 31.67 percent and won every precinct in the county that includes 60,220 Republicans, 25,033 Democrats and 21,134 classified as others.