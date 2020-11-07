Saturday, November 7, 2020
79.1 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Trump backers plan massive golf cart parade and financial support for embattled president

Larry D. Croom

Mainstream media outlets may have declared Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election Saturday but that won’t stop supporters of President Donald Trump from gathering Sunday for a massive golf cart parade to show their support – both through enthusiasm and money – for the embattled leader.

President Trump speaks during a rally on Oct. 23 at The Villages Polo Fields.

Members of the DeSoto Divas perform patriotic songs recently at the home of Suzanne Days, who serves as president of The Villages chapter of Trump Team 2020 Florida.

Members of Trump Team 2020 Florida, Villagers for Trump, The Republican Club of The Villages and the Republican Federated Women are staging the event to show support for Trump and thank him for fighting for Americans for the past four years.

“It’s now our turn to show that we are fighting for him!!” said an email from Suzanne Days, president of the local chapter of Trump Team 2020 Florida.

The theme of Sunday’s event will be “Support Trump, let’s roll!” All supporters of the president are encouraged to take part in the parade, which will begin at 3 p.m. from the parking lot of the Creekside Care Center at 1050 Old Camp Rd., which is located across from Barnes & Noble in Lake Sumter Landing. Participants are encouraged to arrive at 2 p.m. to enjoy patriotic music provided by The DeSoto Divas.

A Villager makes his way past the Lake Miona Recreation Center on the way to Brownwood during a recent Villagers for Trump golf cart parade.

Sue Cianci and Donna Hoak, co-directors of action and mobility for Villagers for Trump, were joined by other members of the group during a recent sign-waving rally at the busy intersection of Morse Boulevard and County Road 466.

Those taking part in the parade, which will pass through Lake Sumter Landing Market Square and then travel to Brownwood Paddock Square, are being asked to decorate their golf carts with political signs, flags, banners and patriotic colors. Participants are encouraged to wear their club shirts, Trump gear and/or red, white and blue clothing. Trump gear also will be on sale at the event.

Days said the parade will show Trump that his supporters in The Villages “are fighting with him to protect our constitutional right to an honest and transparent election.” Club members also will be collecting donations to help the president pay for his legal challenges against election results in several states.

President Trump arrives at The Villages Polo Fields aboard Marine One last month for a rally.

President Trump steps off Marine One before speaking to a crowd of thousands at The Villages Polo Fields on Oct. 23.

Trump has enjoyed a huge level of support from The Villages and surrounding communities. The president wowed thousands during an Oct. 23 rally at The Villages Polo Fields. Members of Villagers for Trump staged a recent golf cart parade and a sign-waving event to show their support for the president. And in the Nov. 3 election, he picked up 67.77 percent of the vote in Sumter County to Biden’s 31.67 percent and won every precinct in the county that includes 60,220 Republicans, 25,033 Democrats and 21,134 classified as others.

Related Articles

Health

11 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area sees significant spike in cases of virus

Eleven more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the tri-county area saw an increase in new cases of the deadly virus on Saturday.
Read more
News

Two women taken to Leesburg hospital after collision in The Villages

Two women were transported by ambulance to Leesburg Regional Medical Center after a collision in The Villages.
Read more
News

New Amberwood and Oakleigh practice green available for play on Monday

A new USGA profile green will provide a 3,000 square foot putting surface for golfers to practice on. It opens Monday.
Read more
Crime

Intoxicated Lady Lake husband allegedly pulls gun on wife who is divorcing him

An intoxicated Lady Lake husband allegedly pulled a gun on his wife who is divorcing him.
Read more
Crime

Resident of The Villages jailed after skipping court date

A resident of The Villages was jailed after skipping a court date.
Read more
News

Writers League of The Villages staging online sale in lieu of annual Book Expo

The Writers League of The Villages is preparing to hold its first online Holiday Book Bonanza.
Read more
News

Sponsors sought for Angel Tree to help kids living in Ocala National Forest

Friends of SoZo Kids Inc. is seeking donors to sponsor about 150 children living in poverty in the Ocala National Forest in its fourth-annual Angel Tree drive.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

11 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area sees significant spike in cases of virus

Eleven more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the tri-county area saw an increase in new cases of the deadly virus on Saturday.
Read more
News

Two women taken to Leesburg hospital after collision in The Villages

Two women were transported by ambulance to Leesburg Regional Medical Center after a collision in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Alligator On Early Morning Swim At Fenney Nature Trail

This alligator was on an early morning swim at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Roseate Spoonbill And Snowy Egret At Hogeye Pathway

This roseate spoonbill and snowy egret were spotted at Hogeye Pathway. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Full Moon Setting Over Lake Sumter On Halloween Morning

This full moon was setting over Lake Sumter on Halloween morning. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Not enough motorized carts for handicapped shoppers

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, claims a local grocery store does not have enough motorized carts to accommodate those who need them.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

New restaurant hiring ahead of opening date in Lady Lake

Huey Magoo’s, the fast-growing chicken tenders brand, is hiring in anticipation of its opening date in Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Intoxicated Lady Lake husband allegedly pulls gun on wife who is divorcing him

An intoxicated Lady Lake husband allegedly pulled a gun on his wife who is divorcing him.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

We offer congratulations to local supervisors of elections for job well done

With some voting jurisdictions across the country still struggling to report election results, the three supervisors of elections in the tri-county area should be commended for stellar performances on Election Night.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Trump backers plan massive golf cart parade and financial support for embattled president

Mainstream media outlets may have declared Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election Saturday but that won’t stop supporters of President Donald Trump from gathering Sunday for a massive golf cart parade to show their support – both through enthusiasm and money – for the embattled leader.
Read more
Health

11 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area sees significant spike in cases of virus

Eleven more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the tri-county area saw an increase in new cases of the deadly virus on Saturday.
Read more
News

Two women taken to Leesburg hospital after collision in The Villages

Two women were transported by ambulance to Leesburg Regional Medical Center after a collision in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Not enough motorized carts for handicapped shoppers

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, claims a local grocery store does not have enough motorized carts to accommodate those who need them.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Daily Sun can afford to bring back TV guide insert

A Village of Pennecamp resident says that there is plenty of advertising in The Villages Daily Sun newspaper that could help pay for the return of the TV guide insert. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Vermin in restaurants

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that restaurants should take greater steps to control vermin and pests. In a Letter to the Editor, she makes the case that Floridians should have complete access to restaurant inspection reports.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Intoxicated Lady Lake husband allegedly pulls gun on wife who is divorcing him

An intoxicated Lady Lake husband allegedly pulled a gun on his wife who is divorcing him.
Read more
Crime

Resident of The Villages jailed after skipping court date

A resident of The Villages was jailed after skipping a court date.
Read more
Crime

Villager jailed after Facebooking woman and following her to restaurant

A Villager was jailed after allegedly Facebooking a woman and following her to a restaurant.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,783FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
79.1 ° F
80 °
78 °
69 %
2.9mph
20 %
Sun
81 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
79 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment