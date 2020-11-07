Two women taken to Leesburg hospital after collision in The Villages

Two women were transported by ambulance to Leesburg Regional Medical Center after a collision in The Villages.

The women had been traveling in a vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday heading west on County Road 466A when a man heading east was attempting to make a left turn onto Buena Vista Boulevard, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The man turned into the path of the vehicle in which the women were riding, leading to a T-bone crash.

The airbag in the women’s vehicle deployed due to the impact of the collision.

A possible ticket was pending for the man who reportedly caused the accident.