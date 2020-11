To the Editor:

In my opinion we should have complete access to all current restaurant health inspection results.

I also think it should be a state law that all food-serving places should have electric bug/pest repellers in use. I have had them in my homes in Florida since the 1970s. They come in and die. Roaches gross me out. I will not abide them. They can be bought at all the hardware-selling stores, quite inexpensively.

Marsha Koenig

Village of Mallory Square