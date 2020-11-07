Writers League of The Villages staging online sale in lieu of annual Book Expo

The Writers League of The Villages is preparing to hold its first online Holiday Book Bonanza.

The COVID-19 friendly event will take place from Nov. 15-22. It provides a way for area residents to get a jump on their holiday shopping while supporting their local Villages authors.

The online Book Bonanza is being held in lieu of the highly successful annual Book Expo, which has been postponed until January 2022. During the upcoming week-long event, anyone who visits writersleagueofthevillages.com will have the opportunity to download free books and purchase a wide selection of book offerings – many of them award winners. Those visiting the site will find children’s picture books, historical fiction, memoirs, romance, thrillers and a whole lot more.