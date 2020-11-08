Sunday, November 8, 2020
2 more COVID-19 deaths as Florida reports biggest spike in cases in 2 months

Larry D. Croom

Two more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida showed its biggest single-day increase in the number of new cases of the deadly virus in two months.

The latest fatalities were residents of Marion County and were described Sunday by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 78-year-old woman who tested positive Sept. 2; and
  • 54-year-old woman who tested positive Oct. 14.

All told Florida reported 843,897 COVID-19 cases Sunday – an increase of 6,820 in a 24-hour period. That marked the biggest single-day increase in new cases since Sept. 1 when 7,560 new positive results were reported.

Of the total cases in Florida, 832,525 are residents. A total of 52,248 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,000 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 17,333 deaths and 50,489 people have been hospitalized.

Nineteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up five for a total of 877;
  • Leesburg up six for a total of 1,510;
  • Lady Lake up four for a total of 401;
  • Summerfield up two for a total of 469;
  • Wildwood up one for a total of 478; and
  • Belleview up one for a total of 408.

Sumter County is now reporting 3,086 cases – an increase of 16 from Saturday to Sunday – among 1,752 men, 1,304 women, 13 non-residents and 17 people listed as unknown. A total of 224 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 803 in correctional facilities. There have been 88 deaths and 298 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 827 cases. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood, others have been identified in Coleman (716), Bushnell (359, 135 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 90 inmates and 45 staff members), Oxford (152), Webster (113), Lake Panasoffkee (86), Center Hill (60), Sumterville (58) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (46). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 126 cases among 23 inmates and 103 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 23,594 – increase of 112
  • Men: 10,626
  • Women: 12,716
  • Non-residents: 108
  • People listed as unknown: 144
  • Deaths: 88
  • Hospitalizations: 298

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,195 – increase of 63
  • Men: 4,235
  • Women: 4,772
  • Non-residents: 67
  • People listed as unknown: 121
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 724
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 275
  • Deaths: 235
  • Hospitalizations: 762
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,326), Leesburg (1,510), Tavares (815), Eustis (740) and Mount Dora (695). The Villages also is reporting 43 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 11,313 – increase of 33
  • Men: 4,639
  • Women: 6,640
  • Non-residents: 28
  • People listed as unknown: 6
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,124
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,250
  • Deaths: 362
  • Hospitalizations: 1,094
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,545), Summerfield (469), Belleview (408), Dunnellon (401) and Citra (202). The Villages is reporting seven cases. A total of 1,425 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (107) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

