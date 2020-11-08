District Office announces important information for Veterans Day

The District Customer Service Center and all District Administrative Offices will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. Normal business hours will resume on Thursday, Nov. 12.

All recreation centers, outdoor facilities and swimming pools will remain open. Outdoor facilities and swimming pools will close at 8 p.m.

Guest ID Cards, Trail Fees and Activity Registration services will be available at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades Regional Recreation Centers from 8:30 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Fitness Clubs will be open on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

If you have any questions or need further information, contact your nearest recreation center or call Recreation Administration at 352-674-1800.

Sanitation Holiday Information

Community Development Districts 1-11

If you live in Village Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there is no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

Community Development District 12 and 13

There is no sanitation change due to the holiday.

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), contact Lake County Solid Waste at (352) 343-3776 for information on your sanitation schedule.

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there are no sanitation or recycling schedule changes due to the holiday.