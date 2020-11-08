Sunday, November 8, 2020
74.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Villager will lose driver’s license after golf cart drunk driving arrest

Meta Minton

John Privitera

A Villager will lose his driver’s license after a golf cart drunk driving arrest last year.

John Carl Privitera, 63, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, last month in Sumter County Court pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Privitera was arrested Nov. 17, 2019 along the golf cart path near Buena Vista Boulevard and Odell Circle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Privitera was spotted by a Good Samaritan who feared he was ill. Privitera told the woman he was OK and just had “too much to drink,” the report said. He told her he “just wanted to lay down in the bushes for a while and rest.” EMS arrived on the scene and evaluated Privitera.

A deputy responded to the scene and found the key was still in the ignition of Privitera’s red 2009 Club Car golf cart.

The Massachusetts native told the deputy he had breakfast at Bob Evans that morning but had nothing else to eat the rest of the day. He said he spent the day at the Mallory Championship Golf Course and had one vodka martini while golfing.

Privitera struggled through field sobriety exercises and when asked to recite the alphabet, he threw his hands up in the air and said, “I can’t do it!” He provided breath samples that registered .135 and .133 blood alcohol content.

Privitera was also arrested Dec. 17 at his home after failing to show up for a court date.

Related Articles

News

Villagers who lost homes to sinkholes blame ‘negligence’

Villagers who lost their homes to sinkholes are blaming ‘negligence” for the catastrophic damage in new legal action. 
Read more
News

Trump backers clash with Biden loyalists during massive golf cart parade

A huge golf cart caravan of supporters of President Donald Trump rolled into Lake Sumter Landing on Sunday afternoon with their horns blaring and were promptly met with a contingent of Joe Biden backers.
Read more
Health

2 more COVID-19 deaths as Florida reports biggest spike in cases in 2 months

Two more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida showed its biggest single-day increase in the number of new cases of the deadly virus in two months.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man jailed after caught on surveillance during alleged burglary 

A Wildwood man has been jailed after he was caught earlier this year on surveillance during an alleged burglary.
Read more
News

Villages Lions Clubs preparing to host drive-by food collection effort

Two Villages Lions Clubs are teaming up to host a community-wide food drive.
Read more
News

District Office announces important information for Veterans Day

Veterans Day will be observed on Wednesday. The District Office has important information for Villagers.
Read more
News

Huge crowd lines up to discard electronics and hazardous waste

A huge crowd turned out Saturday for the household electronics and hazardous waste mobile collection amnesty day at Lake Okahumpka Park.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Trump backers clash with Biden loyalists during massive golf cart parade

A huge golf cart caravan of supporters of President Donald Trump rolled into Lake Sumter Landing on Sunday afternoon with their horns blaring and were promptly met with a contingent of Joe Biden backers.
Read more
Health

2 more COVID-19 deaths as Florida reports biggest spike in cases in 2 months

Two more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida showed its biggest single-day increase in the number of new cases of the deadly virus in two months.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Little Blue Heron In Pond At Loblolly Executive Golf Course

Check out this little blue heron spotted in a pond at Loblolly Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator On Early Morning Swim At Fenney Nature Trail

This alligator was on an early morning swim at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Roseate Spoonbill And Snowy Egret At Hogeye Pathway

This roseate spoonbill and snowy egret were spotted at Hogeye Pathway. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Bad information on the use of roundabouts

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a recent published report offering advice on navigating roundabouts in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

New restaurant hiring ahead of opening date in Lady Lake

Huey Magoo’s, the fast-growing chicken tenders brand, is hiring in anticipation of its opening date in Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager will lose driver’s license after golf cart drunk driving arrest

A Villager will lose his driver’s license after a golf cart drunk driving arrest last year.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

A terrible week for Villages bicyclists 

Villager Dave Lawrence writes that this past week was a terrible week for cycling in The Villages. Two separate car/bicycle collisions occurred involving three experienced club cyclists who suffered significant injuries. 
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villagers who lost homes to sinkholes blame ‘negligence’

Villagers who lost their homes to sinkholes are blaming ‘negligence” for the catastrophic damage in new legal action. 
Read more
News

Trump backers clash with Biden loyalists during massive golf cart parade

A huge golf cart caravan of supporters of President Donald Trump rolled into Lake Sumter Landing on Sunday afternoon with their horns blaring and were promptly met with a contingent of Joe Biden backers.
Read more
Health

2 more COVID-19 deaths as Florida reports biggest spike in cases in 2 months

Two more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida showed its biggest single-day increase in the number of new cases of the deadly virus in two months.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Bad information on the use of roundabouts

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a recent published report offering advice on navigating roundabouts in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Fundamentals of democracy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident contends that the peaceful transition of power is fundamental to our democracy.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Coronavirus deaths in The Villages

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders why we can’t know how many Villagers have died of the Coronavirus.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager will lose driver’s license after golf cart drunk driving arrest

A Villager will lose his driver’s license after a golf cart drunk driving arrest last year.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man jailed after caught on surveillance during alleged burglary 

A Wildwood man has been jailed after he was caught earlier this year on surveillance during an alleged burglary.
Read more
Crime

Intoxicated Lady Lake husband allegedly pulls gun on wife who is divorcing him

An intoxicated Lady Lake husband allegedly pulled a gun on his wife who is divorcing him.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,782FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
74.7 ° F
76 °
73 °
87 %
0.3mph
100 %
Mon
78 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
78 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment