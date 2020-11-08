Villager will lose driver’s license after golf cart drunk driving arrest

A Villager will lose his driver’s license after a golf cart drunk driving arrest last year.

John Carl Privitera, 63, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, last month in Sumter County Court pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Privitera was arrested Nov. 17, 2019 along the golf cart path near Buena Vista Boulevard and Odell Circle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Privitera was spotted by a Good Samaritan who feared he was ill. Privitera told the woman he was OK and just had “too much to drink,” the report said. He told her he “just wanted to lay down in the bushes for a while and rest.” EMS arrived on the scene and evaluated Privitera.

A deputy responded to the scene and found the key was still in the ignition of Privitera’s red 2009 Club Car golf cart.

The Massachusetts native told the deputy he had breakfast at Bob Evans that morning but had nothing else to eat the rest of the day. He said he spent the day at the Mallory Championship Golf Course and had one vodka martini while golfing.

Privitera struggled through field sobriety exercises and when asked to recite the alphabet, he threw his hands up in the air and said, “I can’t do it!” He provided breath samples that registered .135 and .133 blood alcohol content.

Privitera was also arrested Dec. 17 at his home after failing to show up for a court date.