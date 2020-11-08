Villages Lions Clubs preparing to host drive-by food collection effort

Two Villages Lions Clubs are teaming up to host a community-wide food drive.
The drive-by event, which is being put on by the Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club and the Lake Sumter Landing Lions Club, will take place Thursday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Those wishing to donate items can drop them off in the parking lots of the following recreation centers:
- Chula Vista;
- Colony Cottage;
- Eisenhower;
- Everglades;
- Fenney;
- La Hacienda;
- Lake Miona;
- Laurel Manor;
- Mulberry Grove;
- Paradise;
- Rohan;
- Savannah Center; and
- SeaBreeze.