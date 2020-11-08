Sunday, November 8, 2020
The Villages
Villages Lions Clubs preparing to host drive-by food collection effort

Staff Report

Two Villages Lions Clubs are teaming up to host a community-wide food drive.

The drive-by event, which is being put on by the Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club and the Lake Sumter Landing Lions Club, will take place Thursday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Those wishing to donate items can drop them off in the parking lots of the following recreation centers:

  • Chula Vista;
  • Colony Cottage;
  • Eisenhower;
  • Everglades;
  • Fenney;
  • La Hacienda;
  • Lake Miona;
  • Laurel Manor;
  • Mulberry Grove;
  • Paradise;
  • Rohan;
  • Savannah Center; and
  • SeaBreeze.

