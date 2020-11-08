Sunday, November 8, 2020
The Villages
Crime

Wildwood man jailed after caught on surveillance during alleged burglary 

Meta Minton

Timothy William Barnhill

A Wildwood man has been jailed after he was caught earlier this year on surveillance during an alleged burglary.

Timothy William Barnhill, 60, was being held this weekend at the Lake County Jail following his arrest on warrants charging him in the burglary which occurred this past May.

He went to a home on Cherry Lake Road in Fruitland Park where he knocked on the door, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. After determining no one was home, he took a chainsaw and gas cans from the home and put them in his vehicle. An image of his vehicle was also captured on surveillance.

Barnhill has previously been convicted of theft in 2000, 2002 and 2009.

He was being held on $12,000 bond.

Villagers who lost homes to sinkholes blame ‘negligence’

Villagers who lost their homes to sinkholes are blaming ‘negligence” for the catastrophic damage in new legal action. 
Trump backers clash with Biden loyalists during massive golf cart parade

A huge golf cart caravan of supporters of President Donald Trump rolled into Lake Sumter Landing on Sunday afternoon with their horns blaring and were promptly met with a contingent of Joe Biden backers.
2 more COVID-19 deaths as Florida reports biggest spike in cases in 2 months

Two more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida showed its biggest single-day increase in the number of new cases of the deadly virus in two months.
Villager will lose driver’s license after golf cart drunk driving arrest

A Villager will lose his driver’s license after a golf cart drunk driving arrest last year. John Carl Privitera, 63, who lives on the Historic...
Villages Lions Clubs preparing to host drive-by food collection effort

Two Villages Lions Clubs are teaming up to host a community-wide food drive.
District Office announces important information for Veterans Day

Veterans Day will be observed on Wednesday. The District Office has important information for Villagers.
Huge crowd lines up to discard electronics and hazardous waste

A huge crowd turned out Saturday for the household electronics and hazardous waste mobile collection amnesty day at Lake Okahumpka Park.
Little Blue Heron In Pond At Loblolly Executive Golf Course

Check out this little blue heron spotted in a pond at Loblolly Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Alligator On Early Morning Swim At Fenney Nature Trail

This alligator was on an early morning swim at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Roseate Spoonbill And Snowy Egret At Hogeye Pathway

This roseate spoonbill and snowy egret were spotted at Hogeye Pathway. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Bad information on the use of roundabouts

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a recent published report offering advice on navigating roundabouts in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
New restaurant hiring ahead of opening date in Lady Lake

Huey Magoo’s, the fast-growing chicken tenders brand, is hiring in anticipation of its opening date in Lady Lake Commons.
A terrible week for Villages bicyclists 

Villager Dave Lawrence writes that this past week was a terrible week for cycling in The Villages. Two separate car/bicycle collisions occurred involving three experienced club cyclists who suffered significant injuries. 
Bad information on the use of roundabouts

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a recent published report offering advice on navigating roundabouts in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Fundamentals of democracy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident contends that the peaceful transition of power is fundamental to our democracy.
Coronavirus deaths in The Villages

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders why we can’t know how many Villagers have died of the Coronavirus.
Intoxicated Lady Lake husband allegedly pulls gun on wife who is divorcing him

An intoxicated Lady Lake husband allegedly pulled a gun on his wife who is divorcing him.
