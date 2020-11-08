Wildwood man jailed after caught on surveillance during alleged burglary 

A Wildwood man has been jailed after he was caught earlier this year on surveillance during an alleged burglary.

Timothy William Barnhill, 60, was being held this weekend at the Lake County Jail following his arrest on warrants charging him in the burglary which occurred this past May.

He went to a home on Cherry Lake Road in Fruitland Park where he knocked on the door, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. After determining no one was home, he took a chainsaw and gas cans from the home and put them in his vehicle. An image of his vehicle was also captured on surveillance.

Barnhill has previously been convicted of theft in 2000, 2002 and 2009.

He was being held on $12,000 bond.