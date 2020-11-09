Monday, November 9, 2020
Barefoot Villager in pajamas jailed after fleeing from alleged brawl

Meta Minton

Marcia Nell Vandersnick

A barefoot Villager in her pajamas was jailed after fleeing from an alleged brawl in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Marcia Nell Vandersnick, 75, had been “drinking all night” prior to a 911 call Saturday indicating that she had threatened to kill a man at a residence in The Villages, the location of which was redacted from an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Prescott, Ariz. native left the man with a laceration in the shape of a fingernail on his left bicep, the report said. When deputies arrived on the scene shortly before 10 p.m., the man said Vandersnick had fled on foot prior to their arrival. He said she was headed toward “a dead end road on their street,” the report said. She was found walking in the roadway, barefoot and clad in pajamas.

Vandersnick was arrested in 2014 after she threw a plate at a deputy.

Last year, a judge ordered that Vandersnick’s driver’s license be revoked for a decade after she was caught with wine coolers in her golf cart. It was her third drunk driving arrest within a 10-year period. She was placed on probation for two years.

After Friday’s arrest on a charge of battery, Vandersnick was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $250 bond.

