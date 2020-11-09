Monday, November 9, 2020
73.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Edward Vance Oathout

Staff Report

Edward Vance Oathout

Edward (Ed) Vance Oathout passed away at home on October 28.

He and his wife moved to The Villages 21 years ago from MN. In 2011 he had a stroke which ended his ability to play golf, so he focused on painting watercolors, and became adept at painting with his left hand instead of his right. Life was different but still good for 9 more years until the end of his life. Ed was a member of the Villages Art Association and The Villages Stroke Support Group.

He is survived by Judy, his wife of 37 years and their combined 5 children, 11 grandchildren, and 9 great- grandchildren, his brother, and 4 nephews.

Ed was a proud Cornhusker, born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska. After earning his Bachelor of Arts degree at Omaha U, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served as navigator in a KC-135 Boeing Stratotanker for 7 years. Following that he earned a Bachelor of Architecture degree at the University of NE and practiced architecture in Des Moines IA and in Minneapolis, MN.

A celebration of life service will be held, as well as live streamed, on November 12 at 11:00 a.m. at New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages. The streaming option can be accessed on the church’s website: www.ncumcfl.com. Click on “Events” at the top; then click on “Celebrations of Life” to find the post for Edward Oathout. The service will be available to view for 30 days afterwards. COVID protocols will apply to those who choose to attend in person (masks and distancing). Unfortunately, there can be no receiving line, nor reception afterwards.

Condolences, however, may be left at baldwincremation.com. If desired, memorial contributions can be made in Ed’s name to Amedisys Foundation at 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 (parent company of Compassionate Care Hospice, which cared for him so wonderfully), or to New Covenant U.M.C. at 3470 Woodridge Drive, The Villages, FL 32162.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Vincent Maio

Vin Maio enjoyed golfing with his friends, was a ham radio operator for over 40 years, and victor of many enormous fish (or so he claimed). He was an astronomer and loved taking his telescope out on clear nights.
Read more
Obituaries

William E. Jones Jr.

Bill Jones golfed in the National Senior Games five times, receiving a fourth place ribbon, a Bronze, two Silver, and a Gold Medal in 2019.
Read more
Obituaries

Eldene LaVerne Hearns

In the early 1990s, LaVerne Hearns and her husband, Joe,“retired” to Florida where they started Great Lakes Carpet & Tile in The Villages, which became a family business after their children migrated south.
Read more
Obituaries

Milan (Miles) Pilney Jr.

After retiring to The Villages, Milan Pilney served on its Architectural Review Board. He was a member of the Golf Advisory Committee at Palmer Legends Country Club and served as VP and President of the Winifred Men’s Club.
Read more
Obituaries

Margaret Lynn Boyd

Margaret Boyd enjoyed golfing, playing cards, traveling, ice cream sundaes, Baileys, and holidays with family and friends.
Read more
Obituaries

Jay S. Avery

Jay Avery enjoyed traveling throughout Europe. His favorite destinations revolved around World War II and castles.  He was an avid golfer and woodworker. 
Read more
Obituaries

Bernard Corrigan

Bernie Corrigan was a proud veteran of The United States Army. He was proudly retired from the NYPD as a Detective with the Manhattan Homicide Task Force.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Trump backers clash with Biden loyalists during massive golf cart parade

A huge golf cart caravan of supporters of President Donald Trump rolled into Lake Sumter Landing on Sunday afternoon with their horns blaring and were promptly met with a contingent of Joe Biden backers.
Read more
Health

2 more COVID-19 deaths as Florida reports biggest spike in cases in 2 months

Two more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida showed its biggest single-day increase in the number of new cases of the deadly virus in two months.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Little Blue Heron In Pond At Loblolly Executive Golf Course

Check out this little blue heron spotted in a pond at Loblolly Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator On Early Morning Swim At Fenney Nature Trail

This alligator was on an early morning swim at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Roseate Spoonbill And Snowy Egret At Hogeye Pathway

This roseate spoonbill and snowy egret were spotted at Hogeye Pathway. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Bad information on the use of roundabouts

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a recent published report offering advice on navigating roundabouts in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

New restaurant hiring ahead of opening date in Lady Lake

Huey Magoo’s, the fast-growing chicken tenders brand, is hiring in anticipation of its opening date in Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager will lose driver’s license after golf cart drunk driving arrest

A Villager will lose his driver’s license after a golf cart drunk driving arrest last year.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

A terrible week for Villages bicyclists 

Villager Dave Lawrence writes that this past week was a terrible week for cycling in The Villages. Two separate car/bicycle collisions occurred involving three experienced club cyclists who suffered significant injuries. 
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villagers who lost homes to sinkholes blame ‘negligence’

Villagers who lost their homes to sinkholes are blaming "negligence” for the catastrophic damage in new legal action. 
Read more
News

Trump backers clash with Biden loyalists during massive golf cart parade

A huge golf cart caravan of supporters of President Donald Trump rolled into Lake Sumter Landing on Sunday afternoon with their horns blaring and were promptly met with a contingent of Joe Biden backers.
Read more
Health

2 more COVID-19 deaths as Florida reports biggest spike in cases in 2 months

Two more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida showed its biggest single-day increase in the number of new cases of the deadly virus in two months.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Bad information on the use of roundabouts

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a recent published report offering advice on navigating roundabouts in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Fundamentals of democracy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident contends that the peaceful transition of power is fundamental to our democracy.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Coronavirus deaths in The Villages

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders why we can’t know how many Villagers have died of the Coronavirus.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager will lose driver’s license after golf cart drunk driving arrest

A Villager will lose his driver’s license after a golf cart drunk driving arrest last year.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man jailed after caught on surveillance during alleged burglary 

A Wildwood man has been jailed after he was caught earlier this year on surveillance during an alleged burglary.
Read more
Crime

Intoxicated Lady Lake husband allegedly pulls gun on wife who is divorcing him

An intoxicated Lady Lake husband allegedly pulled a gun on his wife who is divorcing him.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,790FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
light rain
73.8 ° F
74 °
73 °
97 %
0.6mph
100 %
Mon
78 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
86 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment