Edward Vance Oathout

Edward (Ed) Vance Oathout passed away at home on October 28.

He and his wife moved to The Villages 21 years ago from MN. In 2011 he had a stroke which ended his ability to play golf, so he focused on painting watercolors, and became adept at painting with his left hand instead of his right. Life was different but still good for 9 more years until the end of his life. Ed was a member of the Villages Art Association and The Villages Stroke Support Group.

He is survived by Judy, his wife of 37 years and their combined 5 children, 11 grandchildren, and 9 great- grandchildren, his brother, and 4 nephews.

Ed was a proud Cornhusker, born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska. After earning his Bachelor of Arts degree at Omaha U, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served as navigator in a KC-135 Boeing Stratotanker for 7 years. Following that he earned a Bachelor of Architecture degree at the University of NE and practiced architecture in Des Moines IA and in Minneapolis, MN.

A celebration of life service will be held, as well as live streamed, on November 12 at 11:00 a.m. at New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages. The streaming option can be accessed on the church’s website: www.ncumcfl.com. Click on “Events” at the top; then click on “Celebrations of Life” to find the post for Edward Oathout. The service will be available to view for 30 days afterwards. COVID protocols will apply to those who choose to attend in person (masks and distancing). Unfortunately, there can be no receiving line, nor reception afterwards.

Condolences, however, may be left at baldwincremation.com. If desired, memorial contributions can be made in Ed’s name to Amedisys Foundation at 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 (parent company of Compassionate Care Hospice, which cared for him so wonderfully), or to New Covenant U.M.C. at 3470 Woodridge Drive, The Villages, FL 32162.