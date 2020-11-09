Lady Lake porn suspect allegedly snapped photos of neighborhood kids

A Lady Lake man jailed on pornography charges allegedly snapped photographs of neighborhood children.

Steven Lund, 66, of 1208 Padgett Circle, was arrested Friday on multiple charges of possession of child pornography. He was being held on $100,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.

Google tipped off the Florida Department of Law Enforcement about uploading activity of images depicting sexual exploitation of a child involving Lund’s telephone number, email address and IP address.

After a search warrant was executed at his home, Lund admitted he “looks for pornography on his cell phone daily because he is bored,” according to the arrest report from FDLE. He said he looks for “flat chested girls” or “small breast” when searching.

The Massachusetts native admitted he took pictures of children from the neighborhood and never told their parents. He cropped those images to zero in on specific body parts. He said he meant “no harm.”

He also had images of children involving “sadomasochistic abuse” and “sexual battery.”

Lund confided that he “does not masturbate to the images because he physically cannot, but admitted that he is still sexually gratified by them,” the FDLE report said.