Man tasered after suspicious behavior in restroom at Wawa

A man was tasered after suspicious behavior in a restroom at Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301.

A clerk phoned law enforcement at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday after spotting a man and woman, who were suspected of using narcotics in the restroom, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Officers found the pair in a gray 2009 Nissan.

The woman was in a possession of an empty needle she claimed she had for medical purposes.

The man, later identified as 42-year-old Edwin Claudio Massa of Ocala, initially provided false information to police about his identity. He “bolted” from officers and began running away. Officers gave Massa multiple warnings that he would be tasered, but he did not stop. An officer fired an X26 Taser at Massa, with prongs hitting him in the middle of his back and right hamstring.

Massa was found to be in possession of .77 grams of marijuana.

He was arrested on charges of providing false information to a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.