Margaret Lynn Boyd, of the Village of Caroline, passed peacefully on November 2, 2020.

She enjoyed golfing, playing cards, traveling, ice cream sundaes, Baileys, and holidays with family and friends.

Lynn is survived by her husband, James Boyd; children: James Doak of The Villages, Heidi Victorino of Virginia Beach, Heather Boyd of Annandale, Virginia; sisters: Gretchen Snyder of The Villages, Ann Shazer of Greenburg, Indiana; dear friend Gloria Davis of Chester, West Virginia; grandchildren: Jamie, Bridget, Heather, Paige, Bethany and seven great-grandchildren.