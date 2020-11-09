Monday, November 9, 2020
Home Health

One more local COVID-19 death as new cases slow in and around The Villages

Larry D. Croom

Another local resident has died of COVID-19 as new cases in and around The Villages slowed to a crawl Monday.

The latest fatality was a resident of Lake County. No information about the victim was provided Monday by the Florida Department of Health.

Six new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up one for a total of 878;
  • Leesburg up three for a total of 1,513;
  • Fruitland Park up one for a total of 209;
  • Summerfield up one for a total of 470.

Sumter County is now reporting 3,087 cases – an increase of one from Sunday to Monday – among 1,753 men, 1,304 women, 13 non-residents and 17 people listed as unknown. A total of 224 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 803 in correctional facilities. There have been 88 deaths and 300 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 828 cases – an increase of one in a 24-hour period. Others have been identified in Coleman (716), Wildwood (478), Bushnell (359, 135 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 90 inmates and 45 staff members), Oxford (152), Webster (113), Lake Panasoffkee (86), Center Hill (60), Sumterville (58) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (46). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 141 cases among 36 inmates and 105 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 23,692 – increase of 98
  • Men: 10,675
  • Women: 12,765
  • Non-residents: 108
  • People listed as unknown: 144
  • Deaths: 686
  • Hospitalizations: 2,157

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,246 – increase of 51
  • Men: 4,262
  • Women: 4,796
  • Non-residents: 67
  • People listed as unknown: 121
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 724
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 276
  • Deaths: 236
  • Hospitalizations: 762
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,339), Leesburg (1,513), Tavares (823), Eustis (743) and Mount Dora (705). The Villages also is reporting 43 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 11,359 – increase of 46
  • Men: 4,660
  • Women: 6,665
  • Non-residents: 362
  • People listed as unknown: 1,095
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,124
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,252
  • Deaths: 362
  • Hospitalizations: 1,095
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,579), Summerfield (470), Belleview (408), Dunnellon (403) and Citra (203). The Villages is reporting seven cases. A total of 1,425 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (107) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told Florida is reporting 847,821 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,924 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 836,370 are residents. A total of 52,344 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,045 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 17,391 deaths and 50,591 people have been hospitalized.

