Teen arrested after breaking into car left overnight at local collision center

A teen was arrested after breaking into a car left overnight at a local collision center.

A Lady Lake police sergeant was on patrol at 4 a.m. Saturday when he spotted the 15-year-old enter the driver’s side of the vehicle which was parked at Joe Hudson’s Collision Center on Griffin View Drive. The teen, who was known to the police sergeant due to previous contact, had the keys to the vehicle.

The back door of the collision center had been pried open with garden shears, which were recovered at the scene. A representative of the collision center told police that the back door had no prior damage and the vehicle’s keys had been located in the office.

The teen, who lives in the Lake North Apartments, was arrested on charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief.