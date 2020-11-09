Villages Cody’s restaurants hosting events to benefit veterans and law enforcement

Cody’s Original Roadhouse in The Villages is making celebrating veterans and first responders a top priority this week.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, the Brownwood restaurant, located at 3731 Meggison Rd., will host a celebration for the United States Marine Corps’ 245th birthday. All Marines, FMF Corpsmen and friends of Marines are invited to attend the event, which will last from 1-5 p.m. There will be sea stories and “legendary tales” followed by the reading of the Marine Corps commandant’s birthday message and the traditional cake-cutting ceremony.

Those wishing to attend can RSVP to Charlie Howlett at [email protected] or just show up. The wearing of Marine Corps hats and shirts is encouraged.

On Wednesday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day – those who served in the military will be able to enjoy one of four entries for free at both the Brownwood eatery and the Lake Sumter Landing restaurant, located at 1041 Lakeshore Dr. Those include a chopped steak, grilled chicken breast, fresh New England haddock or a BBQ pulled pork platter. Those entries will be served with a bottomless salad, sweet yeast rolls and a choice of one side.

The promotion is only for veterans and doesn’t include others dining with them. To prove their military service, veterans will be asked to produce one of the following forms of identification: U.S. Uniform Services identification card, U.S. Uniform Services retired identification card, current leave and earnings statement, veterans organization membership card such as American Legion or Veterans of Foreign Wars, DD Form 214 (certificate of release or discharge from active duty), veteran identification card or a photograph showing the veteran in uniform. Veterans also receive a 15 percent discount on food year-round.

On Thursday, Nov. 12 from 4-7 p.m., the Brownwood location will host Christmas With The Cops, a fundraiser with the Wildwood Police Department to make the holidays brighter for less fortunate children. Tickets for the event will be sold at the door for $10 per person. Cody’s will provide live entertainment (Joe Carter), food and happy hour drink specials.

Cody’s owner/operator Allen Musikantow said hosting special events and fundraisers for veterans and law enforcement is a top priority for his restaurants. He said he’s especially happy to host the events this year because the COVID-19 pandemic has created hard times for organizations that are struggling to raise money to help those in need.