Tuesday, November 10, 2020
74.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Discount cards fund projects and scholarships at Wildwood Middle High School

Larry D. Croom

Students and boosters at Wildwood Middle High School are selling discount cards that offer significant savings at many local businesses.

Students at the school have been busy selling the $10 Wildcat Discount cards to help fund various projects. Wildcat Booster Club members also are selling the cards to help fund scholarships for seniors. The group gives out 10 higher education scholarships every year that are renewed if the student stays in school.

The card was designed by the booster club and it includes discounts provided by 35 merchants in and around Wildwood and The Villages – many of whom are excited about the possibility of generating new business during the difficult times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Boosters solicited the merchants to participate in the program and handled all of the costs, so all of the money raised from cards sold by students is pure profit for their projects, according to Peter Beinetti, co-founder of the booster club.

The cards also will be available for purchase on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in front of the Wildwood Ace Hardware store, located at 300 Shopping Center Dr. in Wildwood.

Related Articles

News

Villager with history of peeping allegedly videoed man in public restroom

A Village of Chitty Chatty man with a history of peeping was arrested Tuesday after allegedly videoing a man in a public restroom.
Read more
News

Hacienda Hills activist speaks out against AAC’s ‘Developer-centric loyalties’

A Villager who became an activist after the Hacienda Hills apartment fiasco has warned the Amenity Authority Committee about its “Developer-centric loyalties.”
Read more
Crime

Villager’s daughter gets jail time after crashing Mustang upon release from rehab

A Villager’s adult daughter has been sentenced to 45 days in jail after crashing a Ford Mustang upon her release from a rehabilitation program.
Read more
Health

Two more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases crop up in and around The Villages

Two more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases were reported Tuesday in and around The Villages.
Read more
News

Don Deakin takes chairman’s gavel at Amenity Authority Committee

Don Deakin took over the chairman’s gavel Tuesday at the Amenity Authority Committee.
Read more
News

Villagers take oath as new era begins in Sumter County government

Two Villagers took the oath Tuesday as a new era begins in Sumter County government.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man popped for DUI after found passed out in running vehicle on roadway

A Summerfield man was jailed early Sunday morning after he and his lady friend were found passed out in a running vehicle that was facing the wrong way on a roadway.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Hacienda Hills activist speaks out against AAC’s ‘Developer-centric loyalties’

A Villager who became an activist after the Hacienda Hills apartment fiasco has warned the Amenity Authority Committee about its “Developer-centric loyalties.”
Read more
Crime

Villager’s daughter gets jail time after crashing Mustang upon release from rehab

A Villager’s adult daughter has been sentenced to 45 days in jail after crashing a Ford Mustang upon her release from a rehabilitation program.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Black-Crowned Night Heron On Hawkes Bay Executive Golf Course

This black-crowned night heron was spotted on Hawkes Bay Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Sunset Over The Village Of Dunedin

Check out this beautiful sunset over the Village of Dunedin. Thanks to Lynn Freeman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Little Blue Heron In Pond At Loblolly Executive Golf Course

Check out this little blue heron spotted in a pond at Loblolly Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

We Republicans should not embarrass ourselves

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident calls on his fellow Republicans to “show some class.”
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

New restaurant hiring ahead of opening date in Lady Lake

Huey Magoo’s, the fast-growing chicken tenders brand, is hiring in anticipation of its opening date in Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager’s daughter gets jail time after crashing Mustang upon release from rehab

A Villager’s adult daughter has been sentenced to 45 days in jail after crashing a Ford Mustang upon her release from a rehabilitation program.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Let’s hope for a county mask mandate

Villager Scott Fenstermaker, writing in an Opinion piece, calls on the Sumter County Commission to issue a mask mandate.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villager with history of peeping allegedly videoed man in public restroom

A Village of Chitty Chatty man with a history of peeping was arrested Tuesday after allegedly videoing a man in a public restroom.
Read more
News

Hacienda Hills activist speaks out against AAC’s ‘Developer-centric loyalties’

A Villager who became an activist after the Hacienda Hills apartment fiasco has warned the Amenity Authority Committee about its “Developer-centric loyalties.”
Read more
Crime

Villager’s daughter gets jail time after crashing Mustang upon release from rehab

A Villager’s adult daughter has been sentenced to 45 days in jail after crashing a Ford Mustang upon her release from a rehabilitation program.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

We Republicans should not embarrass ourselves

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident calls on his fellow Republicans to “show some class.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The election is over

A reader from Weirsdale, in a Letter of the Editor, offers some advice for healing after a divisive election.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Sunday golf cart rally

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, comments on Sunday’s golf cart rally.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager’s daughter gets jail time after crashing Mustang upon release from rehab

A Villager’s adult daughter has been sentenced to 45 days in jail after crashing a Ford Mustang upon her release from a rehabilitation program.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man popped for DUI after found passed out in running vehicle on roadway

A Summerfield man was jailed early Sunday morning after he and his lady friend were found passed out in a running vehicle that was facing the wrong way on a roadway.
Read more
Crime

Fleeing man nabbed with burglary tools and ski mask in Fruitland Park

A Eustis man was arrested Friday morning on multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from a Lake County sheriff’s deputy in Fruitland Park.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,804FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
74.9 ° F
76 °
74 °
94 %
2.5mph
1 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
78 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment