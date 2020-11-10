Discount cards fund projects and scholarships at Wildwood Middle High School

Students and boosters at Wildwood Middle High School are selling discount cards that offer significant savings at many local businesses.

Students at the school have been busy selling the $10 Wildcat Discount cards to help fund various projects. Wildcat Booster Club members also are selling the cards to help fund scholarships for seniors. The group gives out 10 higher education scholarships every year that are renewed if the student stays in school.

The card was designed by the booster club and it includes discounts provided by 35 merchants in and around Wildwood and The Villages – many of whom are excited about the possibility of generating new business during the difficult times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Boosters solicited the merchants to participate in the program and handled all of the costs, so all of the money raised from cards sold by students is pure profit for their projects, according to Peter Beinetti, co-founder of the booster club.

The cards also will be available for purchase on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in front of the Wildwood Ace Hardware store, located at 300 Shopping Center Dr. in Wildwood.